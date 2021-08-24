Redcliff man killed in cold blood

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

POLICE in the Midlands province are investigating the suspected murder of a 39-year-old man who was found lying in a pool of blood at a farm in Redcliff at the weekend.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko yesterday confirmed the incident which occurred last Saturday.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating a case of murder of a 39-year-old man, who died on admission at Kwekwe General Hospital, after his wife found him lying in a pool of blood at Lyons Farm in Redcliff,” Mahoko said.

Mahoko said the man identified as Zwelani Ncube was heard by his wife, Nomsa Sibanda, arguing with some people at a neighbour’s home.

He said Sibanda called a neighbour, Andrew Muhlauro, who accompanied her outside and found the now-deceased lying in a pool of blood with a deep cut close to his left ear.

“Three suspects Tobias Moyo, Zivanai Mpofu and Lucky Moyo were at the scene armed with axes, a machete and a knife,” Mahoko said.

He said the suspects fled from the scene and were still at large.

Mahoko said Ncube was rushed to hospital, but was pronounced dead on arrival. In a separate incident, a 55-year-old Zhombe man sustained serious injuries after he was allegedly axed by his son whom he had tried to restrain from fighting with a friend.

Mahoko confirmed the incident which occurred last Saturday.

“Tinashe Machingauta (23) was drinking beer with a friend, Kelvin Chaunoita at Village 19 tuckshops in Zhombe when a misunderstanding ensued, leading to a fight between the two,”Mahoko said.

Mahoko said Tinashe’s father, Gift Machingauta tried to restrain his son. This angered the son, who grabbed an axe and struck his father twice at the back of the

head.

He, however, said Machingauta was recovering at a local hospital where his condition was said to be stable.