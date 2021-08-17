Quartet return to boost Zim women’s cricket team

By Kevin Mapasure

The Zimbabwe women’s national cricket team step up their preparations for the International Cricket Council World Cup qualifying tournament that will be hosted in the country with a five match series against Thailand in Harare starting tomorrow.

The home side will be boosted by the return of key players that include captain Mary-Anne Musonda and three other senior players who missed their last series against South Africa’s emerging side.

The quartet have been named in the home side’s 17-member squad announced on the eve of the first of four one-day matches that will be played at Takashinga Cricket Club.

Musonda, who missed Zimbabwe Women’s home series against a South Africa Emerging Women side in May following a knee surgery has regained fitness. Also back in the squad are Chipo Mugeri and Nomatter Mutasa are back from maternity leave, while Ashley Ndiraya has recovered from a broken finger that side-lined her the last time.

With Josephine Nkomo, Precious Marange, Modester Mupachikwa, Christabel Chatonzwa, Nomvelo Sibanda, Esther Mbofana and Tasmeen Granger in the squad, Zimbabwe Women are at almost full strength as they take on Thailand Women in the series which both teams are using as part of their preparations for ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier.

After Wednesday’s match, the two sides will meet in the other three one-dayers scheduled for 20, 22 and 24 August, before they face off in the

T20Is set for 27, 29 and 30 August.

Zimbabwe Women’s Squad: Mary-Anne Musonda (captain), Modester Mupachikwa, Chiedza Dhururu, Ashley Ndiraya, Josephine Nkomo, Precious Marange, Christabel Chatonzwa, Tasmeen Granger, Esther Mbofana, Loreen Tshuma, Nomvelo Sibanda, Loryn Phiri, Nyasha Gwanzura, Audrey Mazvishaya, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Mitchel Mavunga, Nomatter Mutasa-Ziyambi