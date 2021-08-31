Priest abducted by Cameroonian separatists

A Cameroonian priest has been abducted by separatists in the south-west of the country.

Church officials say Bishop Julius Agbortoko was seized on Sunday by a group of young men demanding a ransom.

Armed rebels have frequently kidnapped people – including religious leaders – since the separatist conflict began four years ago.

English-speaking rebels have been fighting for independence after complaining of marginalisation by the government.

Both the Cameroonian military and separatist groups have been accused of countless abuses against the civilian population.

The conflict has led to the deaths of thousands and has forced more than 700,000 people to flee their homes, according to the UN.