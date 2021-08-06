President Ramaphosa’s reshuffles cabinet

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced changes to the national executive of the country.
The big changes in the ministers of different government departments include Finance Minister Tito Mboweni and Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, who have both stepped down. Enoch Godongwana will take over as Finance Minister and Joe Phaahla as Health Minister.
Other changes in the cabinet are as follows:
Ministers:
- Defence and Military Veterans: Thandi Modise
- Communications and Digital Technologies: Khumbudzo Ntshavheni
- The Presidency: Mondli Gungubele
- Human Settlements: Mmamoloko Kubayi
- Public Service and Administration: Ayanda Dlodlo
- Small Business Development: Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams
- Tourism: Lindiwe Sisulu
- Water and Sanitation: Senzo Mchunu
Deputy Ministers:
- The Presidency: Pinky Kekana – second deputy minister
- Agriculture, Rural Development and Land Reform: Zoleka Capa
- Communications and Digital Technologies: Philly Mapulane
- Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs: Thembi Nkadimeng
- Health: Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo
- Mineral Resources and Energy: Dr Nobuhle Nkabane
- Public Service and Administration: Dr Chana Pilane-Majake
- Small Business Development: Sdumo Dlamini
- Transport: Sindisiwe Chikunga
- Water and Sanitation: Dikeledi Magadzi
- Zizi Kodwa is appointed as Deputy Minister in the Presidency responsible for state security.
The President also announced that government is doing away with the Ministry of State Security and places political responsibility for the State Security Agency in the Presidency.
The President also announced other changes.
“We have therefore decided that water and sanitation should be a separate Ministry, which will enable a dedicated focus on ensuring that all South Africans have access to a secure and sustainable supply of this precious resource.”
Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, who was in the Defence portfolio, will be deployed to a new position, and the president thanked her for her service to the nation and dedication to her responsibilities.
Earlier, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize tendered his resignation to the President. -SABC