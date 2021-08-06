President Ramaphosa’s reshuffles cabinet

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced changes to the national executive of the country.

The big changes in the ministers of different government departments include Finance Minister Tito Mboweni and Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, who have both stepped down. Enoch Godongwana will take over as Finance Minister and Joe Phaahla as Health Minister.

Other changes in the cabinet are as follows:

Ministers:

Defence and Military Veterans: Thandi Modise

Communications and Digital Technologies: Khumbudzo Ntshavheni

The Presidency: Mondli Gungubele

Human Settlements: Mmamoloko Kubayi

Public Service and Administration: Ayanda Dlodlo

Small Business Development: Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams

Tourism: Lindiwe Sisulu

Water and Sanitation: Senzo Mchunu

Deputy Ministers:

The Presidency: Pinky Kekana – second deputy minister

Agriculture, Rural Development and Land Reform: Zoleka Capa

Communications and Digital Technologies: Philly Mapulane

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs: Thembi Nkadimeng

Health: Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo

Mineral Resources and Energy: Dr Nobuhle Nkabane

Public Service and Administration: Dr Chana Pilane-Majake

Small Business Development: Sdumo Dlamini

Transport: Sindisiwe Chikunga

Water and Sanitation: Dikeledi Magadzi

Zizi Kodwa is appointed as Deputy Minister in the Presidency responsible for state security.

The President also announced that government is doing away with the Ministry of State Security and places political responsibility for the State Security Agency in the Presidency.

The President also announced other changes.

“We have therefore decided that water and sanitation should be a separate Ministry, which will enable a dedicated focus on ensuring that all South Africans have access to a secure and sustainable supply of this precious resource.”

Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, who was in the Defence portfolio, will be deployed to a new position, and the president thanked her for her service to the nation and dedication to her responsibilities.

Earlier, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize tendered his resignation to the President. -SABC