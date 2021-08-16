Police search for Glendale child abuser

By Moses Mugugunyeki

POLICE in Mashonaland Central province are investigating a Glendale woman over allegations of assaulting her seven-year-old nephew.

This followed a video that went viral on social media, showing Maria Mugwali assaulting a boy, who according to neighbours, is her nephew.

Mugwali of Rujeko suburb, is captured beating up the helpless boy with a stick all over the body, stamping him on the face and torso, as well as throwing him on the ground.

Glendale residents said the child had been abused by the woman (his late father’s sister) for several years.

“The boy’s father died and the mother cannot be located. He was left in the custody of the aunt, but she has allegedly been ill-treating him,” a resident, who preferred anonymity, said.

“Several attempts to alert the police were made, but the law enforcement agents would not act as they said there was no evidence. That video was taken as evidence and it has been circulating on social media. We have once again taken the video to the police as evidence. I appeal to the mother of the child to come and take her son.”

It is reported that the boy has since been taken into the custody of the Social Welfare Department pending investigations.

Police yesterday confirmed receipt of the report.

“We got the report and I understand the member-in-charge at Glendale Police Station is aware of the issue and the case is under investigation,” Mashonaland Central acting provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Naison Dhliwayo said.