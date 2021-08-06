Police recover 4 stolen vehicles in Mutare

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

POLICE in Manicaland have recovered four smuggled vehicles in Chimanimani district, NewsDay Weekender has learnt.

Manicaland police spokesperson Inspector Luxon Chananda confirmed the development.

He said detectives recovered four vehicles on July 9, two Nissan Hardbody and two Ford Rangers.

The accused in the matter is car dealer Robson Mutambara.

Chananda said Criminal Investigation Detectives (CID) from Mutare received information of the stolen vehicles and travelled to Chimanimani district.

The first Nissan Hardbody was recovered at the United Methodist Church at Mutambara Mission School in the possession of Steven Jeyacheya.

A Ford Ranger was recovered from Lloyd Marange at the United Methodist Church in Nyanyadzi while Godwin Choga (37) was nabbed with a Nissan Hardbody at Mutambara Mission Hospital.

Another Ford Ranger was recovered from Barnabas Gwatura at Mutambara Mission School.

The quartet implicated Mutambara, who sold them the cars smuggled from South Africa.

Mutambara is assisting police with some investigations.