Police block Zambia’s opposition leader’s entourage

Zambia’s opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has said police have blocked him from accessing Mbala and Mpulungu towns in the north.

He tweeted photos of the late night incident saying he would not leave and was willing to spend the night in his car before proceeding to the towns.

Mr Hichilema – who is challenging President Edgar Lungu in next week’s election – said he was asked to produce a permit and was not told which exact permit was required.

The candidates in the upcoming polls were directed to hold door-to-door campaigns and not the usual rallies because of coronavirus.

Large crowds have however been spotted in towns where both the opposition and ruling party candidates have visited.

Mr Hichilema, who has unsuccessfully contested for presidency five times, said the government had been using security forces to intimidate opposition supporters.

He tweeted a photo of Tuesday night’s incident:

If it means sleeping in the car, we are ready until the people of Mbala and Mpulungu are visited. This is our country and we will go wherever we want to, whenever we want to. Mbala and Mpulungu ipekanyeni, we won't disappoint you. #negotiator pic.twitter.com/iZnDr09Sag — Hakainde Hichilema (@HHichilema) August 3, 2021

-BBC Africa