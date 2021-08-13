Poachers axe ZimParks rangers

BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

THREE Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) officials are battling for life at a hospital in Harare after they were recently severely assaulted by suspected poachers in Mushumbi, Mashonaland Central province.

Jambawa Gutu, Veremu Warren and Evelyn Mumera were allegedly attacked by Lazarus Tizora and his two accomplices, who are still at large, after they tried to arrest them for possessing ivory.

The matter came to light at Guruve Magistrates’ Courts yesterday where Tizora was remanded in custody by magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa.

The State led by Albert Charewa alleged that on August 2, the ZimParks team, in the company of a criminal investigations officer, Tsitsi Rushizha, received a tip-off to the effect that Tizora and his accomplices were selling ivory.

The team pounced on Tizora’s house and tried to arrest him and his accomplices before the latter attacked the ZimParks trio with axe handles.

After the assault, the poachers drove away, but police gave chase and managed to arrest Tizora.