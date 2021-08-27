Parents claim ambush over schools reopening

BY NIZBERT MOYO

PARENTS have criticised government for announcing the re-opening of schools at short notice saying they needed more time to raise school fees.

They also expressed concern over schools’ inadequate safety measures against COVID-19.

Government this week announced that schools would reopen on Monday for examination classes while the rest join on September 6.

Teacher unions have, however, threatened not to report for duty citing unresolved salary issue with their employer.

Bulawayo City Council chairperson of health, housing and education Sinikiwe Mutanda said although parents were looking forward to schools reopening, the short notice was likely to put learners at risk of contracting coronavirus as no protection measures were put in place.

“Although it is a welcome move, this short notice by the government shows poor planning on its part,” Mutanda said.

“Children will go back to school and meet their teachers who are frustrated over their employer’s failure to give them enough remuneration.

“On the other hand, children will be sent back home for failing to pay school fees since parents were caught unaware.

“They will go back and stay at home waiting for their parents to get money at the end of September.”

