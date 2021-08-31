HomeInternationalOver 7,000 schools damaged in Tigray war - minister
A youngster arranges books at a looted classroom at Ksanet Junior Secondary School, which was shelled as federal-aligned forces entered the city and looted allegedly by Eritrean forces, in Wukro, north of Mekele, on March 1, 2021. - Every phase of the four-month-old conflict in Tigray has brought suffering to Wukro, a fast-growing transport hub once best-known for its religious and archaeological sites. Ahead of federal forces' arrival in late November 2020, heavy shelling levelled homes and businesses and sent plumes of dust and smoke rising above near-deserted streets. Since then the town has been heavily patrolled by soldiers, Eritreans at first, now mostly Ethiopians, whose abuses fuel a steady flow of civilian casualties and stoke anger with Nobel Peace Prize-winner Abiy. (Photo by EDUARDO SOTERAS / AFP)
InternationalWorld News

Over 7,000 schools damaged in Tigray war – minister

By Newsday News

-

2

The war in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region has forced more than 1.42 million students out of school and damaged more than 7,000 schools, the country’s education minister says.

Getahun Mekuria said neighbouring Amhara and Afar regions had also been affected as the fighting had spread to these regions:

Already, hundreds of schools in Amhara and Afar had been vandalised in the fighting of the past few month, he said.

A great deal of infrastructure in the region has been damaged in the 10-month war.

Thousands of people have been killed, millions others displaced with hundreds of thousands others requiring humanitarian assistance.

Previous articleZimra seizes ‘army chiefs’ drugs haul

Recent Posts

Stories you will enjoy

Recommended reading

© 2021 Alpha Media Holdings. All Rights reserved.