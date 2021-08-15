Nyamanzi makes waves in US

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

UNITED STATES-BASED Zimbabwean Afro singer Munyaradzi Moses Nyamanzi says he is living a dream as his music has warmed the hearts of many in that country.

The 27-year-old singer told NewsDay Life & Style that people in US have come to appreciate African music, Zimbabwean in particular, fulfilling his desire to market the country through music.

“It is something of great status that you charm many people in a foreign country as they come to love and appreciate your music. People here have fallen in love with African music, from the African guitar, the drums to the melodies,” he said.

“The people have a connection with my music which has a blend of Zimbabwe and the United States feel in it. Through my compositions, I want to show the world that I am versatile and capable of making music that cannot only reach our people, but can also be shared by people of different nationalities.”

Nyamanzi said it had been a tough journey.

“People here are elated to be learning more about me and my country through my music. There is a lot of excitement whenever they hear my music. I am just hoping I can keep the people cheered from both ends of the world,” he said.

“I always believe that through my music, one day I will reach millions of ears across the globe as well as touch many hearts. This is the reason why I commit myself to keep making more stunning music.”

Nyamanzi said he had grown to accept both positive and negative criticism in the world of showbiz.

“Most people want to prove the doubters wrong, but I have realised that we cannot spend too much energy on negative people, but to just

accept their views,” he said.

“I just want to make good music for people to enjoy.

“I want our music to be enjoyed not just locally, but internationally. I think as Zimbabweans we have so much to show to the world.” Nyamanzi is riding high with his songs SuperNatural Woman, Sihle and Your Way as he prepares for a debut album launch.

“I was inspired to write my music because I found that love brings people closer together and it also makes them happy,” he said.

“As I have been singing from a tender age, I am just finding out how music works and comes together before listeners get a chance to hear it.