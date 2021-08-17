Nakamba under pressure at Villa 

By Kevin Mapasure

Warriors midfielder Marvelous Nakamba could find himself back on the bench following an underwhelming performance against Watford at the weekend, the Birmingham Mail has reported.

Aston Villa lost the match 3-2 away to the topflight returnees with Nakamba playing the full 90 minutes alongside John McGinn in the midfield.

The 27 year old former Vitesse midfielder has been criticized for his lack of attacking edge among other things.

The newspaper has suggested that the club is out in the market for another central midfielder but if they fail to recruit, they make reinvent Axel Tuanzebe into the holding midfielder.

Aston Villa fans are demanding that the club signs a new midfielder and a number of names have been suggested.

“The performance of Marvelous Nakamba against Watford left a lot to be desired in the eyes of the claret and blue faithful,” the newspaper reported.

“Villa have been linked with several different names labelled as the necessary “anchors” in midfield that the team needs. Players such as Cheick Doucoure, Pape Matar Sarr and Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa have all been heavily linked. However, with time dwindling down it is looking increasingly less likely that the club will invest in this position. If they choose not to invest in this position, what options does Dean Smith have at his disposal going into future games? Nakamba has both impressed and disappointed and fails to build up any real momentum in the squad due to the limitations he has as a player,” Birmingham Mail said.

“Another option is the return of Douglas Luiz, the Olympic Gold medal winner has recently returned from his international successes and could return to the holding midfielder role he occupied so frequently last season. Another option that has been suggested is using Axel Taunzebe as a central defensive midfielder, the use of a centre back in midfield would give the squad the necessary enforcer fans have been requesting throughout this summer. This position isn’t unfamiliar to Tuanzebe, he has played 489 minutes in this position in his career, at both youth and senior level. His most recent performance in this role came in the Europa League fixture against Real Sociedad.”

Nakamba has been linked with a move to Everton and Crystal Palace but the player prefers to stay on and fight for his place at Villa.