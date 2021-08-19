Mwonzora names shadow Cabinet

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

OPPOSITION MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora yesterday appointed 26 shadow ministers to keep President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Cabinet team under check and ensure implementation of government policies.

Mwonzora told a media briefing in Harare yesterday that his shadow Cabinet would proffer alternative policies to steer the country out of the woods.

The team comprises of party chairperson Morgen Komichi (Defence and War Veterans), Vincent Tsvangirai (Youth, Sports and Culture), Khalipani Phugeni (ICT), Tapiwa Mashakada (Finance and Economic Development), Yvonne Musarurwa (Environment) and Brian Dube (Foreign Affairs).

The MDC-T list also has Peter Moyo (State Security), Ruth Labode (Health), and Tichivanani Mavetera (Transport), among others.

“We are appointing shadow ministers whose role is to provide a critical eye on government policies and come up with alternative policies in the interest of Zimbabwe,” Mwonzora said.

