Mutsvangwa mourns veteran journalist Conway Tutani

Online Reporter

The Information, publicity and broadcasting services minister, Monica Mutsvangwa has sent a condolence message to the Tutani family following the passing of veteran journalist and writer, Conway Tutani, who collapsed and died at his home in Harare yesterday.

Mutsvangwa described Tutani as a patriot who contributed positively to the national discourse.

RIP to journalist Conway Tutani. He was skilled proof-reader who joined NewsDay after its launch in 2010. pic.twitter.com/it47D8Outw — Zim Media Review (@ZimMediaReview) August 3, 2021

“He held strong opinions on current affairs, and he ignited the media landscape with his Saturday column that added to the diversity of opinion, characteristic of a media landscape with a plurality of voices.”

“Mr Tutani’s strong opinions should however, never be mistaken for lack of patriotism, as he was a stout patriot who dedicated his sharp intellect to the enrichment of national discourse. There is much to glean and learn from his professional conduct, particularly for the new and upcoming journalists who are buffeted on all sides with compromise and prevarication. To the very end, he remained true to the values and ethos of pan-Africanism. He was indeed a rare breed of patriotic journalist,” Mutsvangwa said.

His was a column I wouldn’t miss even though I may not have agreed with all his ideas. Come the New Dispensation our ideas converged and our views got aligned. His Facebook blog I never wanted to miss. Now I sadly learn he is gone. RIP Mukoma Conway Tutani. pic.twitter.com/eYqYSYzSPa — Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) August 3, 2021

Mutsvangwa said Tutani’s death comes as a huge blow as the country recently lost a number of journalists including Saul Gwakuba Ndlovu, Tawanda Gudhlanga, Sandra Nyaira and Samuel Mkothika Thebe.