Mutare RDC auctions stray cattle

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

THE Mutare Rural District Council (MRDC) on Saturday auctioned 13 cattle which had strayed into the five-star Leopard Rock Hotel in Vumba.

MRDC chief executive officer Shepherd Chinaka confirmed the development yesterday.

Chinaka said they sold the cattle in accordance with section 44(4) of the Trespass Act (Chapter 19:14).

He said the villagers failed to pay the poundmaster or storage costs for the cattle.

“I can confirm we auctioned 13 cattle over the weekend that had strayed into a local hotel. We impounded the cattle under the Trespass Act and we advertised the auction in local newspapers,” he said

“Some villagers were challenging the impounding of their cattle in court and the money needed by the poundmaster kept on increasing. Others recovered their cattle after paying,” Chinaka said.

Stray cattle pose a challenge to tourists who visit the Vumba area as they litter the road and cause accidents. Villagers in the Chigodora area were cited as the major culprits as some of them were not securing their livestock.

