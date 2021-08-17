MSU to axe 34 workers

By STEPHEN CHADENGA

The Midlands State University (MSU) is set to retrench 34 workers in the catering department as part of a downsizing programme, NewsDay has learnt.

A letter to the workers gleaned by NewsDay read: “Reference is made to the meeting of August 3, 2021 to inform members of staff in the catering services department that the university is now at the implementation stage of the restructuring and retrenchment exercise.

“The following packages were presented at the meeting, which are voluntary retrenchment and early retirement,” part of the letter to the workers dated August 4, 2021, read.

“This communication, therefore, is meant to invite individuals to express their interest in the preferred option. On submission of application, the human resources section will avail further information to individual applicants.”

Workers were given up to Friday last week to make their choices.

Reliable sources, however, told NewsDay that the deadline was further extended to yesterday.

MSU spokesperson Mirirai Mawere had not responded to questions sent to her at the time of going to print.

