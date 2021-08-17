Mother kills son (6) for soiling himself

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

A WOMAN from Headlands has been arrested after she fatally assaulted her six-year-old son for soiling himself, before carrying the lifeless body on her back to her mother-in-law’s residence in Rusape.

Manicaland police spokesperson Inspector Luxon Chananda confirmed the arrest of Definite Mudevairi for murdering her son, Knowledge Chedondo.

Chananda said on August 10 at around 8am, Chedondo soiled himself and got a brutal hiding from Mudevairi who used a stick. The child fell sick.

On August 14, Mudevairi tried to seek help from a nearby clinic, but the child died on the way.

The accused then strapped the lifeless body on her back and went to her mother-in-law, Diana Mupoperi’s residence in Rusape.

Mupoperi after seeing that the body of the deceased had wounds and made a police report, which led to the arrest of the accused person.

