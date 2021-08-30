More sports codes to resume next week

BY FORTUNE MBELE

SPORTS and Recreation Commission (SRC) chairman Gerald Mlotshwa has said more sports codes will be given permission to resume next week, raising hopes that football, which has been suspended for the last seven weeks could be allowed to kick off once again.

Mlotshwa said after a review of the lockdown regulations next week, certain sporting disciplines will be given the nod to resume.

“Resumption of certain sport codes will be made known during the course of next week after review of current level four lockdown measures,” Mlotshwa said.

Football has suffered the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic and the entire 2020 season was lost.

It resumed this year, but suffered a number of interruptions due to a surge in COVID-19 infections and deaths. The Chibuku Super Cup tournament was put on ice after a surge in COVID-19 cases, but cricket and golf, among other disciplines, were given the go-ahead.

The Premier Soccer League has since requested clubs to provide information on players and club officials’ vaccination details to facilitate the application for resumption of football. It has been revealed that a 98% vaccination target has been achieved in the top league.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa last week hinted on football return as the nation mourned the legendary George Shaya, who was accorded a State-assisted funeral.

Follow Fortune on Twitter @FortuneMbele