Model seeks funding to represent Zim in Poland

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

REIGNING Mister Supranational Zimbabwe (2021) Tatenda Njanike (28) has extended a begging bowl to well-wishers to raise US$2 500 to go and represent the nation at the fifth edition of Mister Supranational final in Poland on August 22.

Mister Supranational is a cultural exchange programme, where contestants compete and display their public speaking prowess and stage presence.

The former Mister Zimbabwe People’s Choice told NewsDay Life & Style that he was seeking support to raise funds for a return flight ($1 200), passport ($318) and a Polish visa ($250) mandatory COVID-19 test.

“I have qualified to represent Zimbabwe in an international contest in Poland from August 1 to August 23 and I am seeking support of US$2 500 to fulfil my dream to represent my nation at such a global pageant,” he said.

“Competing at this platform has been a dream and offers an opportunity to showcase local brands on a global platform. It also offers me a chance to speak for a social cause that I want to champion upon winning.”

Njanike said if he went to the pageant, he intended to advocate for financial inclusion of youths and to accommodate the interests of those with hearing impairment since they face exclusion from development programmes.

“Competing in the global contest will help me achieve my dreams, as I will represent underrepresented groups by using my voice and knowledge to advocate for youth financial inclusion,” he said.

“I believe everyone born into a community carries within them solutions that address critical problems within that community. This includes children born with special needs. I wish to promote community integration and inclusive conversations among youths that accommodate the interests of the deaf and hard of hearing (DHH) community.”

The Mutare-born model, who is also a director at Mister Teen Zimbabwe, said he was committed to the upliftment of the modelling industry through mentoring teenage boys on issues of grooming and etiquette.

“At Mister Teen Zimbabwe, our aim is to nurture young leaders who can make positive contributions to their respective communities,” he said.

“One of my proudest milestones as Mister Zimbabwe People’s Choice is the Models in Synergy Trust which helps equip gender-based violence (GBV) survivors with practical steps to take in order to receive free psychosocial support as well as other GBV-related services that support their healing journey.”

Follow Winstone on Twitter @widzoanto