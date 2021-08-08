Ministry mourns NAZ director

By Cliff Chiduku

NATIONAL Archives of Zimbabwe (NAZ) director Ivan Munhamu Murambiwa has died.

He was 56. Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage ministry said Zimbabwe had been robbed of a devout professional who served both the government and the nation diligently.

“The untimely death of Mr Ivan Munhamu Murambiwa, director National Archives of Zimbabwe at West End Hospital in Harare on August 7, 2021 has robbed the archaeological and archival professions of a devout professional who served both the government and the nation at large diligently,” the ministry said in a statement last night.

“Mr Murambiwa’s death comes at a time in which the National Archives of Zimbabwe had successfully completed various programmes which form part of the ministry’s deliverables under the 100-day cycle projects.”

Murambiwa joined the Public Service in 1988 as a history teacher at Mutambara Mission School, where he served until 1989 before joining the National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe where he worked in various capacities. In February 2000, he was promoted to NAZ director, a position he held until his death.

