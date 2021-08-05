Medical equipment boost for Pelandaba Clinic

BY PRAISEMORE SITHOLE

Bulawayo City Council (BCC)-owned Pelandaba Clinic yesterday received US$12 000 worth of medical equipment from the Korean International Co-operation Agency (KOICA) Alumni Association of Zimbabwe (KAAZ).

The equipment, which comprises 16 absorbable sutures, 16 blood pressure digital monitors, four urinalysis strips IOP, 12 cord clamps, four Doppler foetal heart monitors, eight mattresses that are hospital grade and six delivery beds, will be given to the maternity ward at the health facility.

South Korean ambassador to Zimbabwe Bong-kae Do told delegates at the handover ceremony that KAAZ members have been active during the COVID-19 pandemic as they recently donated to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals and Mushowani village in Mashonaland Central province.

“The Korean government through the KOICA has carried out the global training programme that aims to build the capacity of partner countries by sharing Korea’s development experience and technical skills with policymakers, public officials and experts from various fields,” he said.

The Korean ambassador also said KOICA had invited approximately 300 Zimbabwean public officials and experts to attend degree-training programmes in Korea.

He said this year, nine Zimbabweans would be going to Korea under the scholarship programme to study in different fields such as information communication technology, energy, gender, economic development, agriculture and public finance management.

“Zimbabwe has huge potential and even more endowment than Korea has, bountiful natural resources, talented human resources who can speak fluent English, year-round comfortable climate to live in, fertile land for agriculture and wildlife.”

He also applauded the government-run COVID-19 vaccination programme for managing to get more than two million people inoculated.

Bulawayo Metropolitan Affairs minister Judith Ncube said the donations came at a time when the country was celebrating the World Breastfeeding Week under the theme Protect Breastfeeding: A Shared Responsibility.

“As we celebrate the World Breastfeeding Week, we must also take into consideration the importance of reducing maternal mortality,” Ncube said, adding that the partnership with Korea will complement government efforts in improving maternal health care.