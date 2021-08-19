Mauritius lawyer appointed to top UN post

Mauritius lawyer Pramila Patten has been appointed the officer-in-charge of UN Women, an agency which campaigns for gender equality.

She will oversee the transition at the agency as it finds a successor to South Africa’s Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, whose eight-year tenure as executive director is ending.

Ms Patten has been serving as the UN Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict since April 2017.

“Ms Patten has deep experience in the field of gender equality and women’s empowerment,” UN secretary-general António Guterres said in a statement.

She was an adviser in Mauritius’ Ministry of Women’s Rights from 2000 to 2004, and had also been a barrister in the UK. – BBC