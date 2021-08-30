Mash East women’s league endorses ED candidature

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

THE Zanu PF Mashonaland East provincial women’s league has endorsed President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s candidature ahead of the 2023 presidential elections.

Addressing delegates during a women’s league meeting held at Ivodale Farm in Goromonzi on Friday, provincial women’s league boss Lyn Gororo said party women were behind Mnangagwa’s leadership, hence the endorsement.

“As women from this province, we are saying our 2023 presidential candidate is President Emmerson Mnangagwa. As women, we are solely behind his leadership, hence we are endorsing him as our leader,” she said.

Mnangagwa was also endorsed by party women in Bulawayo recently.

The women’s league team, led by Mabel Chinomona, is currently moving around provinces canvassing support for Mnangagwa as well as launching empowerment projects.

Speaking at the same meeting, Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa showered praises on Mnangagwa, saying there was no vacancy in the presidium.

“We need to thank President Mnangagwa for all what he has done in this new dispensation. It is clear for all to see. Even the Western countries are now seeing his able leadership, hence now inviting him there.

“We are against party supporters who are after positions. The leaders who are there should complete their jobs. There is no sunrise before sunset,” she said.

Zanu PF is reportedly embroiled in factional wars pitting Mnangagwa and his deputy, Constantino Chiwenga.

