Maphepha dies

BY FORTUNE MBELE

FORMER Warriors manager and ex-Highlanders chairman Ernest “Maphepha” Sibanda has died.

Sibanda had been unwell for some time and breathed his last this morning at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo.

His business partner Farai Chirongoma has confirmed Sibanda’s demise.

“It’s true. It has happened. He passed on about an hour ago at hospital,” Chirongoma said.

At the time of his death Sibanda was a board member at Bulawayo City Football Club, having also previously served as chief of protocol at the now-defunct Bantu Rovers.

In his illustrious playing career, Sibanda played for top clubs Highlanders and Caps United.