Mapeza bemoans limited preps

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza has bemoaned the limited time he has to prepare his lads before making the trip to Angola for the Caf Champions League preliminary round against hosts Grupo Despotivo Sagarada Esperance next month.

The Zimbabwean representatives in the tournament were drawn against the Angolan champions for the preliminary round two legged clash. Besides Mapeza’s men having been leading sedentary lives following the suspension of the Chibuku Super Cup tournament months ago, they are still to resume training for the assignment as the club battles to meet the tough requirements set by the Sports and Recreation Commission — which include a bio-bubble set up, vaccination and testing of players and officials — following a surge in COVID-19 infections.

The Zvishavane side is hoping to start training this week even though it looks highly unlikely considering the long process they have to go through. With the first leg scheduled for September 10, it has made life difficult for the coach who does not have ample time to prepare.

“You have seen it yourself. What can the coach do when he has two days of training, for example? There is no time to prepare for this game,” Mapeza said.

With domestic football still inactive as authorities enforce lock downs to curb the continued spread of COVID-19, FC Platinum will no doubt be ill-prepared for the inter-club competition.

Should the Zimbabwean champions prevail over their opponents, they will face the winner between Royal Leopards of Lesotho and Zambia’s Zanaco.