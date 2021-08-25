Man swindles churchmate of US$43 000

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

A HARARE man appeared in court on allegations of fraud after he allegedly defrauded a Gweru businessman of US$43 000 in a fuel deal.

Tapiwa Joy Vengai (30) appeared before magistrate Dennis Mangosi who remanded him to September 30 on $15 000 bail.

Vengai was asked not to interfere with State witnesses and to reside at his given address until the matter is finalised.

The complainant, Thomas Rice, is a director of FairPac Investments Private Limited, a company based in Gweru.

It is alleged that sometime in May 2021, Vengai contacted Rice and informed him that he had been awarded a tender by a South African company to supply fuel to Zimbabwe.

Vengai sent Rice the profile of a South African company which he purported to be the supplier of fuel. Since Rice knew Vengai as a churchmate, he believed him.

In June this year, Vengai contacted Rice and told him that he was selling fuel in Harare, advising him to travel to the capital if he needed it.

Vengai and his business partner, Reginald Tafadzwa Manyakara asked Rice to pay for the fuel, with delivery expected by end of day.

They failed to supply the fuel, leading to Rice filing a criminal complaint.

Vengai and Manyakara, along with Andrew Magirazi, an accomplice, were arrested. Nothing was recovered.