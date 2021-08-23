Man in court for possession of pangolin

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

A HARARE man who, resides at the Presidential Guard Brigade, appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court charged with unlawful possession of a live pangolin.

Tafadzwa Johannes Hlabati (30), who resides at Lock 641 02 Presidential Guard 2 Brigade, Dzivarasekwa, appeared before Magistrate Judith Taruvinga and was remanded in custody to September 2.

Hlabati, who was represented by Killian Mundiki, was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

Hlabati is being charged with contravening section 45(1) as read with section 128(1) of the Parks and Wildlife [Chapter 20:14] and Statutory Instrument 71/2020 Parks and Wildlife Act (Unlawful Possession of a Live Pangolin).

It is the State’s case that on August 20, this year at around 1000hrs, detectives from CID Minerals Harare received information that Hlabati was in possession of a pangolin and looking for a buyer in Westgate, Harare.

It is alleged the detectives went to Westgate where they saw the accused.

The accused had a satchel which was searched by detectives and they found the live pangolin in a small white sack which was inside.

The pangolin is valued at US$5 000.

Possession of such highly endangered species on the conservation red list attracts a mandatory sentence of nine years.