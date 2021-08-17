Malala Yousafzai ‘in complete shock, deeply worried about women’ as Taliban take over Afghanistan

As the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai expressed shock and worry for the safety of women, minorities and human rights advocates.

Malala, who was targeted and almost killed by the Taliban for her campaign for women’s education in Pakistan, urged global and regional powers to call for an immediate ceasefire and provide help to civilians.

“We watch in complete shock as Taliban takes control of Afghanistan. I am deeply worried about women, minorities and human rights advocates. Global, regional and local powers must call for an immediate ceasefire, provide urgent humanitarian aid and protect refugees and civilians,” tweeted Malala, who is now based in the UK.

Situation in Afghanistan:

Amid a growing outrage over the USA abandoning Afghanistan and Pakistan supporting the group that enforces their own radical version of Islamic law Sharia, Taliban insurgents entered Kabul on Sunday at the end of clashes and weeks of violence in various parts of the nation.

Following their entry to the capital, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani fled from the country.

The Taliban reportedly has now taken control over the Presidential Palace. – indiablooms