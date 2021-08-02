Madhuku’s #POLAD ‘gift’: Zimbabweans respond

Zimbabweans across the divide have castigated President Emmerson Mnangagwa after he donated cars to 19 #POLAD members. Many have expressed displeasure over misplaced priorities and are of the view that there are more pressing issues that need resources and financing hence vehicles for #POLAD members are not any close to priority issues in the country but a waste of tax payers’ money. Below are some of the discussions by Zimbabwean on the micro-blogging site, Twitter:

The vehicle is from the Government of Zimbabwe. I am a political leader in Zimbabwe. I lead a party called NCA. The NCA believes in the Polad philosophy. I believe in the Polad philosophy. The vehicle will help me to spread the Polad approach and build the NCA. Wait and see. — Prof Lovemore Madhuku (@ProfMadhuku) July 31, 2021

19 Polad Principles receives cars from Gvt Cde ED hands over keys of one of the 19 Isuzu D Max vehicles to Professor Lovemore Madhuku, the National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) leader and representative in the Political Actors Dialogue (Polad) at State House, Harare, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/OVNbomrNBJ — 🇿🇼 ZANU PF PATRIOTS 🇿🇼 (@zanupf_patriots) July 31, 2021

I support the Polad approach. I will use the vehicle to spread the Polad philosophy and build the NCA. The vehicle is not a personal gift from the President: it is from the Government. For the NCA it is the first form of support we have received from the State. We welcome it. — Prof Lovemore Madhuku (@ProfMadhuku) July 31, 2021

I suppprt POLAD and i support Madhuku accepting the car There are many opposition politicians we know wh claim to be multi millionares (Chamisa, Chin'ono and Biti) , they own more than 50 cars among them I have never heard any one of them donating a car to a clinic? — Hulu kani Bhila (@hulukani) August 2, 2021

Motlanthe Commissioners, including @ProfMadhuku, pocketed at least US$150K each, and US$250K for the Chairperson, excluding allowances! Three years on, none of the recommendations have been implemented and no one has been compensated.#Remembering1Augustpic.twitter.com/qeIa1fOzNv — Team Pachedu 🇿🇼 Register to vote! (@PacheduZW) August 1, 2021

The POLAD cars that were bought using public funds are now being used as pirate taxis (mushikashika). Free car, free fuel, free tollgate fees!#Zimbabwe pic.twitter.com/pVbAXjbTim — Team Pachedu 🇿🇼 Register to vote! (@PacheduZW) August 2, 2021

Did you know? Madhuku's new US$60000 car can pay for 10 children's tuition fees from primary school up to university stage. Below, are Ishmael Kumire's children whose sole bread winner was murdered by the GVT on August 1 2018. They have not yet been compensated.@ProfMadhuku pic.twitter.com/cvi0ns6NFy — Team Pachedu 🇿🇼 Register to vote! (@PacheduZW) August 1, 2021

Many moons ago I nearly died on one of the NCA demos we did kuMufakose. They unleashed dogs at us, and I remember crossing to Budiriro5 nemuminda and fainted at some old lady's house. Madhuku tazosangana hazi "Mwashuma arume!" Taiti we are fighting for change 🙈 pic.twitter.com/JBIkHw1EWW — Freeman (@freemanchari) July 31, 2021

I consider @ProfMadhuku a brother-friend, but I don’t understand why my brother-friend would happily receive a car from Mnangagwa for doing nothing else than helping Mnangagwa continue to repress us! Prof, are you aware that Chitungwiza Hospital doesn’t have an ambulance? pic.twitter.com/Pshb0QZXVS — Hopewell Chin’ono Today (@daddyhope) July 31, 2021

Prof Madhuku is now a puppet of ED. He is driven by the love of money. He was a lawyer of Mwonzora & Khupe assisting them to destroy MDCA & Chamisa. He is advocating for Malaba to remain Chief Justice. Mugabe called it the “Madhuku’s strategy of survival”. 👇 pic.twitter.com/cRQJz7vyp6 — denzo (@magdenzo79) July 31, 2021

Emmerson Mnangagwa splashed over US$1m on cars for POLAD members. These are private citizens whose only claim to fame is losing the 2018 presidential polls to Nelson Chamisa. The amount wasted can buy 20 ambulances enough to cater for all central and provincial hospitals in Zim. pic.twitter.com/Gle5eZUSqa — Chalton Hwende (@hwendec) August 2, 2021

WAGES OF TREACHERY: @ProfMadhuku (pictured below) receiving a "thank you" Isuzu Max-D from @edmnangagwa yesterday at State House for enabling him to steal the 2018 poll, as one of the wannabe presidential candidates who contested without polling agents!https://t.co/neVGxTNjs2 pic.twitter.com/lXDW3dE2CS — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) July 31, 2021

NCA is a political party in Zimbabwe. It participated in the 2018 elections. I was its presidential candidate in 2018. I will be its presidential candidate in 2023 It is in Polad. It seeks to contribute to the building of a democratic and prosperous Zimbabwe. — Prof Lovemore Madhuku (@ProfMadhuku) July 31, 2021

Is e state supposed to be funding any tom and dick political party without any parliament representation…. Imagine if 2000 participates papresidential election en 2000 polad cars lol — Dr Series (@BenjieMaisiri) July 31, 2021

Well done Professor Madhuku for standing firm in support of the national vision through broad based dialogue. Dialogue is the only way towards national cohesion. — Hosia Mviringi (@MviringiHosia) July 31, 2021

Madhuku, Doug, Chebundo, Gutu, Khupe are the symptoms of whereby the politics of a nation become more profitable than the economic activities of the nation. In a broken nation like ZWE, the costs of cooption & control by the regime become very low. All they need is to buy a car pic.twitter.com/ag6JmymMEh — Taona Denhere (@DenhereTaona) August 1, 2021

Over the last 2 yrs the commissions & omissions of Komichi, Madhuku, Mudzuri @DMwonzora & POLAD nonentitie. Have proven beyond reasonable doubt that they're fighting to be incorporated into ZANUPF patronage & clientelistic networks. Rather than championing the overthrow ofZANUPF — Taona Denhere (@DenhereTaona) July 31, 2021

Prof Madhuku, with all due respect, political parties should be self funding . Parties can't take priority over national development.Good healthy facilities & schools, should take priority over you&your gift,my thoughts. pic.twitter.com/cAfRh0xV8L — Dr.K.Bhasikiti. (@KbhasikitiGmai1) August 1, 2021

Was this really necessary?? pic.twitter.com/3mmZPnaVqB — skilled rebhara (@drjaytee87) July 31, 2021

1. Government spending public funds to buy vehicles for the co-opted losers in POLAD is arguably a breach of the Political Parties (Finance) Act because it is disguised financing of ineligible political parties. None of them qualify to receive public funding under the legislation pic.twitter.com/Z5DtVIU0BA — Alex T Magaisa 🇿🇼 (@Wamagaisa) July 31, 2021

I put it to you @ProfMadhuku that a good leader would have said to Mnangagwa; “Our hospitals have no ambulances, our doctors & nurses have no equipment, we are in the middle of a pandemic, let us get ambulances and equip our health professionals first before you give us gifts.” https://t.co/U7ZjFiPyh3 — Hopewell Chin’ono Today (@daddyhope) July 31, 2021

Ukati Mari yema ambulance they will say sanctions!!! pic.twitter.com/w3AoekYys5 — skilled rebhara (@drjaytee87) July 30, 2021

Stone age. Mnangagwa has the temerity to give Madhuku when policemen ride in a scorch cart. Cuckooland https://t.co/urzoNg7WyR — StoneMaumbe (@LivingstoneMau6) August 1, 2021

Madhuku strategy " If you can't beat them join them & receive an Isuzu Max-D from @edmnangagwa. Captured Polad @ProfMadhuku. They will criticise ED in public and dine with him behind closed doors. Voters take notice of this these people arent representing you!! pic.twitter.com/r8uLZDTv3q — MDC ALLIANCE NEW ZEALAND (@MDCA_NewZealand) August 1, 2021

It’s the long-suffering taxpayers who are paying for those vehicles. https://t.co/f56dtHqvPG — Alex T Magaisa 🇿🇼 (@Wamagaisa) July 31, 2021

Good morning @ProfMadhuku and your fellow useless wannabe politicians in that useless POLAD.I want you to know that l have always known that you are fake Democrats,you faked it all the way over the years.POLAD has nothing to do with democracy, it is in fact the opposite. pic.twitter.com/L0NX2GYYUq — Cde Setfree 🇿🇼 (@cdesetfree) August 1, 2021

Satanism is not only practiced through witchcraft but when a University professor takes money that is supposed to buy someone's blood and buys a car. This is Madhuku for you. You literally driving someone's oxygen. Its nice someone needs that car for life you are rolling in town. https://t.co/iMjd6KPk2x — Register to vote Nelson Chamisa🇿🇼✈️cnhizwa (@cnhizwa) July 31, 2021

Receiving the car was a shame but have the courage and energy to defend the madness is beyond disgusting from your professor. — Luckson Zvobgo (@zvobgoluckson) July 31, 2021

So, it’s ok for foreign Govts and their NGOs to resource the activities of opposition parties but wrong for own Govt to do so? Imika imi! It’s a Sunday, go and seek the the face of the Lord!(endai munotsvaka chiso chaJehovha) pic.twitter.com/fyovgltupz — Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) August 1, 2021

You dont need a car to tell people your approach. Where do you want to go during Polad. You go to school pass University with flying colours, you become a professor only to be given a car by an unelected person during a pandemic. Education has failed to liberate Africans https://t.co/iMjd6KPk2x — Register to vote Nelson Chamisa🇿🇼✈️cnhizwa (@cnhizwa) July 31, 2021

The POLAD freebies demonstrate how Emmerson Mnangagwa has turned other people into his political yoyos. The coloring almost the same with the ZANU PF vehicles. Mnangagwa anoita vamwe varume zvituta vakomana nokungokara mota chete. pic.twitter.com/PRju4WTOkt — HON Job Wiwa Sikhala (@JobSikhala1) July 31, 2021

The eating has reached another level pic.twitter.com/8re3dujuIY — Kholwani Nyathi (@kholwaninyathi) July 31, 2021

Dear @ProfMadhuku this is how cyclone Idai victims are surviving in your rural Chipinge and Chimanimani areas 2 yrs after being abandoned by govt,the value of that illegal Polad car you shamelessly accepted would hv built these pple proper shelter.😢😢

How do you sleep at night? pic.twitter.com/TNnf0AZoQx — Atmos G 🇿🇼 (@Atmos05) August 1, 2021

All that Mnangagwa cares about the most is power retention and power consolidation This nation is being robbed by ED and the Junta. Millions are being looted to sanitize the junta regime. Funds being wasted could have been used to support services delivery. pic.twitter.com/eC8TKBvZq8 — Mazet (@maDube_) August 1, 2021

President @edmnangagwa is promoting national unity to focus the nation on development. Gone are the days of unnecessary disputation. We will ignore the quarelsome western sponsored muppets pic.twitter.com/DX70SpgzW9 — Gondai Mutongi (@GondaiMutongi) August 1, 2021

#POLAD is, to all intents and purposes, a loose coalition of the ruling @ZANUPF_Official and smaller parties, effectively making them governing partners – our rulers! pic.twitter.com/ZNZ9k101Vt — Tichaona Zindoga (@TichZindoga) August 2, 2021

The only good thing about the shocking waste of tax payers’ money on buying cars for #POLAD accomplices is that it highlights who the sole genuine & effective leader of democratic forces is – namely @nelsonchamisa . The sooner all people who want freedom realise this the better. — David Coltart (@DavidColtart) August 2, 2021

At a time when future generations are at the risk of extinction due to poor health service delivery, the regime shamelessly pees on the citizens by splashing thousands of dollars in spoiling themselves & their #Polad enablers with luxurious vehicles.

Buy Ambulances instead!!! pic.twitter.com/KA5F94o8J1 — Tererai Obey Sithole (@TereraiSithole) August 1, 2021

. #POLAD is made up of Zimbabweans who committed themselves to working for the good of the country. These patriotic ladies and gentlemen are working day and night. What's wrong with giving them basic cars? Moda vakambaire all over Zimbabwe? Kwanai imi 🙄 pic.twitter.com/JbhkXfDTNd — Nicole Hondo 🇿🇼 (@nicolehondo) August 1, 2021

Yesterday President Mnangagwa issued Isuzu D-Max vehicles that he promised to POLAD principals so that they seamlessly implement national programs. #POLAD #Vision2030#TrustEd pic.twitter.com/k7URQGo7It — Berry Makhaya (@bambi_bambii200) July 31, 2021

#POLAD 2018/2019 as Unity Accord 1987/88 was a good initiative. Motives aside, its one of the platforms that provide for human excellence ie peace building, consensus building & nation building. Antagonism has its place & time. The idea of political dichotomy should be set aside — Maps (@innocent_maposa) August 1, 2021

Zimbabwe is in the middle of a Pandemic and deadly 3rd wave, yet Mnangagwa is taking State money to buy cars for his Polad puppets! What kind of President does this?

It is literally insulting the citizens who are going to bed on empty stomachs! The Youths MUST register to Vote! pic.twitter.com/UETrGzFXnF — Hopewell Chin’ono Today (@daddyhope) July 30, 2021

Why do Zimbabweans react hysterically to cars allegedly associated with people allegedly associated with Zanu-PF? Last time is was a Rolls Royce. This time it’s an Isuzu. Remember Toyota Cressida back then? Any chance Honda Fit will be the next scandal? #Polad pic.twitter.com/KzjeLvYDHP — Dr Controllah Gabi (@DrContieGabi) July 31, 2021

Kunyengedzwa!! politicians must be in a position to buy these cars by themselves not kung ova vanhu vema handouts at the expense of masses who are starving,many cannot afford 20US school fees,majority cannot even afford a meal,mopana michovha,,pasi ne #Zanu and #Polad — Son Of His Father (@SonOfHisFather6) July 31, 2021

$60 000 x 23 = $1.38 million used for POLAD cars. @daddyhope once said we need $2 million to run one of the biggest Zim's hospital. Let this sink before you vote. — Luckson Zvobgo (@zvobgoluckson) August 1, 2021