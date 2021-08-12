Long queues as Zambians vote in general election

Voting began in Zambia’s general elections early on Thursday morning, with long queues reported in some polling stations.

President Edgar Lungu, who faces a stiff challenge from opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema, was among the first people to vote as polls opened in the capital Lusaka. There are 14 other presidential candidates in the race.

“We are winning, otherwise I wouldn’t have been in the race if we were not winning,” President Lungu told journalists after voting, noting that Zambians had “come in to vote in numbers”.

The country’s electoral commission has said it will announce the results of the elections within 72 hours.

The vote is coming amid a worsening economy with the youth demanding better prospects including more job opportunities. – BBC