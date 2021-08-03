Let us differ in dignity, not insults

THE criterion set by President Emmerson Mnangagwa for political leaders to join Political Actors Dialogue (Polad) was being a presidential candidate in the 2018 elections. Those who joined did so voluntarily. Others rejected Polad as a futile venture. They were both right in their choices. Polad has not benefited Zimbabwe. Those outside Polad have not done anything tangible to show us that they made a better choice by not joining the forum.

Now that Polad is rewarding its members with motor vehicles, everyone is talking about poor health service delivery.

Where are these voices when elected councillors and officials in local authorities held workshops in resort towns at top-shelf venues? Incompetent officials are not recalled by their respective political parties. Only those who express different views from their political party leadership are recalled.

Wetlands have disappeared under our watch with ruling and opposition political parties’ councillors being implicated. Why are democrats not calling for the arrest of those implicated in land scandals? We must not pretend to be saints when it comes to the use of public resources.

The only reason Lovemore Madhuku has irked some people is that he is a prominent democrat who does not command a lot of support. However, democracy allows minorities to be represented by leaders of their choice.

Madhuku’s political views about Zimbabwe are pragmatic. During the 2013 constitution-making exercise, he spoke boldly on key issues that needed to be addressed. One of the main issues I really agreed with him was the question of presidential powers. The people who dismissed him were mainly driven by partisan considerations. At one point, Madhuku almost got a senior position in the Movement for Democratic Change after behind-the-scenes engagements, but he was sacrificed at the last minute, which might also explain his determination to prove his critics wrong.

He said the powers of the President in terms of the Constitution were too much, hence they needed to be whittled down.

It is unfortunate that our arguments as Zimbabweans are partisan. Zimbabweans are hypocrites.

We must be able to differ with dignity than insult each other for holding divergent views. -Precious Shumba