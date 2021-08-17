King Li-Mach celebrates women in new song

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

HIP- HOP musician Edwin “King Li_ Mach” Nhukarume has celebrated women’s resilience, perseverance and unconditional love in his latest single titled Amai that features Antonio Furusah.

King Li_ Mach told NewsDay Life & Style that although patriarchal society makes women’s lives a struggle most of them never abandon their husbands and children.

“This song is about a mother who does not give up on her family and love despite the abuse and infidelity from her husband. Women face a lot of difficulties in marriages,” he said.

“Patriarchal society makes their lives a struggle. They suffer the most from physical and emotional abuse but usually remain resolute.”

“Usually, mothers don’t give up despite the abuse and infidelity from their husbands. It is this resilience, perseverance, strength and unconditional love in their respective families that inspired me to pen this song.”

King Li_ Mach said society must celebrate women’s greatness every day and not to wait for a special day on the calendar as they are naturally heroes because of the burden they carry.

He said despite celebrating women’s resilience in the song Amai recorded at Ward 5 Silver-Plate Records in Warren Park, he does not condone violence perpetrated against them by their male counterparts.

King Li_ Mach started his musical journey in 2013 with the release of a single titled Change and later recorded several tracks that include Ndakasimba and Ndiri Mambo.

He then released an Extended Play, Blow It Up in 2016.