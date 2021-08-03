Kenya’s deputy president barred from flying to Uganda

Kenya’s deputy president was on Monday made to wait for clearance for hours before he was stopped from flying to neighbouring Uganda.

William Ruto was set to attend to private matters in Uganda when Kenyan immigration officers said he needed to get clearance from the government.

Recently, he has had a frosty relationship with government officials.

Mr Ruto in July visited Uganda on a private trip and was pictured with President Yoweri Museveni.

Isorait….tumwachie MUNGU — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) August 2, 2021

After he was stopped from leaving the country, he tweeted “it’s alright, lets leave it to God”.

Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy no longer enjoy the brotherly relationship they had at the beginning of their time in office in 2013.

The president has in the past accused his deputy of aimlessly traversing the country.

Mr Ruto, who has been popularising his presidential bid, has in the past missed invitations to government meetings. – BBC