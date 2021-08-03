Katsande closes in on new job

BY FORTUNE MBELE

BIG spending new DStv Premier League side Sekhukhune United have reportedly tabled a two-year deal for former Warriors skipper Willard Katsande, dismissed by Kaizer Chiefs last week.

The two parties, Sekhukhune and Katsande are said to be locked in discussions that are at an advanced stage and the midfielder is said to have agreed in principle and will soon be officially unveiled at the club.

Other reports in South Africa suggest that Walter Musona and McClive Phiri are set to be released.

Kickoff.com says: “Katsande is currently engaged in negotiations with Sekhukhune United. The negotiations are now at an advanced stage. The club is expected to unveil him very soon.”

The 35-year-old midfielder, who spent 10 years at Naturena, playing over 300 games for the South African giant, will become the third Zimbabwean player to join Sekhukhune in the current transfer window with strikers Talent Chawapiwa and Charlton Mashumba already in the Limpopo club’s books.

Phiri, Musona and veteran goalkeeper Tapuwa Kapini joined the club last year in the GladAfrica Championship.

Katsande is said to be on AmaZulu’s radar but Sekhukhune reportedly offered better.

Sekhukhune is the brainchild of two brothers Simon and Jonas Malatji and their uncle Enos.

The siblings are into security with a company Mabotwane Security Services, touted as one of the biggest black-owned security concern in South Africa and also run Malonjeni Guest Farm, a resort in Midvaal in Gauteng.

Sekhukhune started off as All Africa Stars in 2018 and bought the Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) franchise in GladAfrica Championship when TTM acquired Bidvest Wits in the top league.

After promotion to the DStv Premiership, Sekhukhune have been the busiest club on the market and have also been said to be targeting other Warriors’ players Evans Rusike and Ovidy Karuru.

They have so far signed more than 10 players amongst the Zimbabweans and recently also signed a Ghanain national Edwin Gyimah.

The top league rules in South Africa state that a club can only register a maximum of five non-South African players and Sekhukhune now have more than that.

Twitter: @FortuneMbele