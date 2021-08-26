Kariba lags behind in roads rehab

BY LORRAINE MUROMO/ OBERT SIAMILANDU

GOVERNMENT has urged the Municipality of Kariba to speed up implementation of the Emergency Roads Rehabilitation Programme 2 after it received $15 million of its allocated $173 million.

Secretary in the Local Government ministry Zvinechimwe Churu made the call on Tuesday following a tour of road rehabilitation projects in Kariba.

He commended Kariba Rural District Council for making huge strides in infrastructural development compared to Kariba urban.

“We could see a lot of road rehabilitation taking place, even bridges have been constructed in Siakobvu, but in Kariba, I think they are lagging behind because their procurement processes are too long,” Churu said.

“Through the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development, the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) has allowed us to use a more flexible procurement process which allows road authorities to undertake their work with diligence, ethically, and professionally. They (beneficiaries of the fund) will only go back to PRAZ showing what they have done so that PRAZ does an audit of the work.”

“Kariba municipality has instead chosen to go the very long route, but what we are hoping for is that, going forward, Kariba will pick up and catch up with others because in terms of vision 2030, no place should be left behind.”

Council engaged Jepnik, which is already on site to resurface Nyamhunga 2 roads, reconstruction and surfacing of Mukute Crescent, Luna to Teachers and Summerset roads, among others.

