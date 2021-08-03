Kane faces punishment after ‘strike’

With Tottenham Hotspur “disappointed” with Harry Kane’s apparent strike amid talk he wants to join Manchester City, the club is now reportedly ready to punish their want-away talisman.

After the England striker failed to turn up for pre-season training Monday, many believe Kane is now trying to force a move away from the Lilywhites.

This has left the north London club feeling dismayed, so much so that they are ready to fine him for a “breach of contract”, per the Daily Mirror.

Kane is said to believe he has a gentlemen’s agreement with club chairman Daniel Levy to let him leave in this window if the right offer was made for him, with City understood to have already made a £100 million (R2 billion) bid for the Three Lions captain.

However, it seems Levy has no plans to see Kane leave the club in this window, seemingly prompting the forward to take matters into his own hands.

Former Spurs stars Luka Modric and Gareth Bale also went on strike when they wanted to force a move away from the Lilywhites a few years back, and both subsequently got the transfers they wanted.

It is believed Kane is trying to use that same strong-arm tactic in his current situation..

“I expect some complicated weeks ahead because the situation is really, really tense,” journalist Fabrizio Romano told Sky Sports News’ Transfer Talk show.

“I think this week everything will be clear. Tottenham needs to take a position and Manchester City are ready if their position changes.

“This week will be key to understand what will happen.”— Kickoff