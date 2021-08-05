HomeLocal NewsJournalist Tutani burial today
Journalist Tutani burial today

By Newsday

BY STAFF REPORTER

VETERAN Alpha Media Holdings journalist Conway Tutani will be buried at the Glen Forest Cemetery in Harare today, his family said yesterday.

Tutani died at his Houghton Park home in Harare on Monday afternoon.  His wife, Isabel said he passed away with a phone in his hand, an indication that he was writing when he collapsed.

Family spokesperson Ndumiso Tutani confirmed the burial arrangements yesterday, saying the respected scribe will be laid to rest this morning.

“We are laying him to rest tomorrow (today) at 11am at the Glen Forest Cemetery,” Tutani said.

