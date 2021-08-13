Joe Willock: Newcastle sign Arsenal midfielder for £25m

Newcastle have signed midfielder Joe Willock from Arsenal for £25m on a six-year deal.

The midfielder completed a medical at Newcastle’s training ground on Friday morning but he has not been registered in time to face West Ham in Sunday’s Premier League opener.

Willock has been Newcastle’s primary target all window following a successful loan spell in the second half of last season.

The 21-year-old scored eight goals in 14 appearances and set a new record by becoming the youngest player to score in seven consecutive games.

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce had made no secret of his desire to see the midfielder return to the club this summer, and said last month they would “keep badgering away” to secure his signing.

Bruce said: “We have had to be patient and persistent, but it has been worth the wait to bring Joe back.

“I want to thank Lee Charnley in particular for the work he has put in to make the deal happen. The club have gone above and beyond to make it possible.

“Joe is a wonderful young player with all the attributes you want in a midfielder, and he certainly proved that during his time with us last season.

“This is a move I know our supporters really wanted us to make, and I know they will join me in giving Joe a very warm welcome back to St James’ Park.”

Willock said he was “buzzing” to be returning to Newcastle and will be in contention for their trip to Aston Villa on August 21.

“I loved my time here last season and I’m really happy to be back and to be a Newcastle United player,” said Willock.

“Leaving Arsenal is obviously a big step, and I’d like to thank everyone involved with the club for all their support over the years, but this is the right move to the right club at the right time for me.

“I only got one chance to play in front of a smaller number of Newcastle fans as a home player last season, so I can’t wait to step out in front of a packed St James’ Park and experience that atmosphere.”

128 exclusively live Premier League matches.

First pick of matches for every weekend of the Premier League season.

The best punditry team in football including Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Jamie Redknapp, Graeme Souness, Micah Richards and Roy Keane

Kelly Cates in the presenter’s chair for Saturday Night Football and Friday Night Football. While David Jones fronts Super Sunday and Monday Night Football.

In-game goals and clips for mobile devices from Sky Sports live matches.

Extended highlights On Demand through Game of the Day and Match Choice.

Sky Sports is your ultimate destination for domestic football with live coverage of the Premier League, EFL, Scottish Premiership and the recent addition of the FA Women’s Super League.