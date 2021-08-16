Jehovah’s Witnesses in Zim premieres Bible drama

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

JEHOVAH’S Witnesses in Zimbabwe have launched a Bible drama titled Daniel: A Lifetime of Faith as a way of celebrating their regional convention held around the globe.

National spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses in Zimbabwe, John Hama Hunguka, in a statement described the drama, that is in five local languages, as the best production they have ever produced.

“Since July 3, 2021, we have been taught by Jehovah through listening to a recorded programme available for streaming or download on jw.org.

“Please note that this weekend of August 14-15, 2021, we are watching the Sunday morning session Parts I and II of the Powerful by Faith Convention,” he said.

“We would like to advise everyone that we are going to have Part II of the Bible drama: Daniel: A Lifetime of Faith, we can say confidently that this is absolutely the best drama we have ever produced and we would like to assure you that you are going to love it.”

Hunguka said the drama was available on Jehovah’s Witnesses in Zimbabwe website.

“There is an option to choose a language, you can watch this drama in five local official languages in Zimbabwe which are: English, Shona, Ndebele, Chitonga, and Zimbabwe Sign language,” he said.