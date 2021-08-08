Jane Ngwenya declared national hero

By Cliff Chiduku

THE ruling Zanu PF party yesterday declared liberation stalwart Jane Ngwenya a national hero.

Ngwenya (86) died on Thursday at Mater dei Hospital in Bulawayo.

The conferment message was delivered by party secretary for administration Obert Mpofu yesterday during his visit to her Umzingwane homestead near Bulawayo.

The Zapu stalwart is among several individuals who will be honoured for excelling in their respective activities during the 2021 Heroes’ and Defence Forces holiday commemorations at the National Heroes Acre this week.