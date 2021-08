Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara is in self-isolation after being in contact with someone who had tested positive for Covid-19, the presidency has said.

The name of the person was not released.

President Ouattara has encouraged the Ivorian population to get vaccinated while observing the health measures put in place to fight the disease.

If the president’s isolation is prolonged he might not take part in the official Independence Day ceremony on 7 August. -BBC