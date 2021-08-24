I have identified my weaknesses: Muunga

BY MAGRETH RUZVIDZO

Zimbabwe junior sprinter Clinton Muunga remains optimistic about his career despite having a poor performance at the recently held World Junior Championships in Nairobi, Kenya.

Zimbabwe was represented by Muunga, who took part in 100-metre and 200-metre races as well as Samkeliso Ndebele, who raced in the 200-metre event.

Muunga said the championships helped him a lot in identifying areas that he can improve on after finishing last in both races.

“My goal was to come back with a new personal best time, but then I got injured, it’s quite sad. I’m not happy with how I performed in my first race (100 metres), but besides that I learnt a few things from the competition,” says Muunga.

“I’ve managed to point out my weaknesses and areas I need to work on. I’m planning on going outside and train with athletes from different countries in order to improve myself,” he added

The 19-year-old sprinter also stressed that lack of adequate training was the major contributing factor to his poor performance as he finished last in his 100-metre race.

“Lack of races affected me the most. Training without testing myself cost me as well,” he said.

“I know if I work hard I’m going to be a pro-athlete someday. That’s my goal and consistency is the key. Till then I won’t stop at anything until I make it.”

Preparations could have been affected by the COVID-19 restrictions, with most athletes and teams barred from training.

Zimbabwe’s performance at the championships was particularly disappointing as it pointed to a bleak future.

Neighbouring countries such as Botswana and South Africa clinched medals.