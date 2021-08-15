Hwende puts Gokwe on the map

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

ON his maiden appearance in the Extreme Fighting Championship, Gokwe-born pugilist Nicolas Hwende (25) registered his first professional win with a one-punch knock out over South African Themba Mkhize in the second round on Saturday in Johannesburg.

His combinations were crisper, his power punches were harder and he was never in danger from his opponent from the onset.

Although Mkhize seemed to have gained confidence after the first round, Hwende was rarely seemed bothered, full of determination in making a memorable debut.

Elated by his win, Hwende said: “This win is for the people of Gokwe. I’m here celebrating this victory because of you. If I can make it, you can also make it in life. Just work hard and you will accomplish.

“I also want to thank Themba Gorimbo and especially Sylvester Chipfumbu for pushing me to work hard.”

However, the rangy fighter says he is not resting on his laurels and is already looking forward to his future assignments.

“I’m back in the gym on Monday because like I said before that this fight is just the beginning.

“I’m looking ahead in this sport. I’m targeting world titles like my compatriot and friend Sylvester (Chipfumbu).

“I want to continue working hard and inspire the next generation from Zimbabwe, especially those from my home area of Gokwe,” he said