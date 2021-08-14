Harare workers throng Chitungwiza Hospital for COVID-19 vaccines

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

OVER 30 companies from Harare have referred their employees to Chitungwiza Central Hospital for vaccination since June, NewsDay Weekender has learnt.

Chitungwiza Central Hospital spokesperson Audrey Tasaranarwo confirmed the development, adding that uptake of COVID-19 vaccines had been very positive since the onset of the third wave in June.

“The national vaccination programme started on February 22 at a much lower pace due to “myths and misconceptions”, she said.

“Uptake has been high since the onset of the third wave. The demand for vaccines has been high at the hospital with over 30 companies bringing their staff for vaccination as well as the general public. Initially, people were few because of myths and misconceptions that circulated on social media and among some churches,” Tasaranarwo said.

“We are open to everyone, we work even during public holidays. Some companies came with over 300 employees.”

“So far, we have no challenges. But there are people who are coming from elsewhere for the second jab. We can’t assist those people. There should go to where they got the first jab,” she said.

Follow us on Twitter @NewsDayZimbabwe