Harare serial rapist in court

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

A KNIFE-WIELDING man who raped and robbed several women in Harare was arraigned before the courts yesterday.

The rapist, Bessam Mahosi alias Kudzanai Gwaze Ambewe (37) appeared before magistrate Dennis Mangosi facing several rape and robbery charges.

Mahosi is also facing new robbery and rape allegations before conclusion of his other cases.

These were committed after he was released from remand prison. He is expected to appear before the courts again to answer to the new charges.

He was remanded in custody to September 3 on the six rape and robbery allegations.

It is alleged that on April 20 last year, at around 15:50hrs, along a footpath that links Kuwadzana 4 council paddocks and Crowborough North Phase 2, Harare, Mahosi stabbed a complainant who is not named for ethical reasons.

He pulled her braided hair, demanding that she tells him what was in her handbag. He forcibly took US$60 and a cellphone from her handbag before raping her.

In Norton, Mahosi raped another victim and used her EcoCash line to transact. This led to the arrest of a sex worker, Margaret Nyatsarira, who implicated him.

The total value stolen was $1 760 and $1 020 was recovered.

On April 16, he also raped another victim along a footpath in Kuwadzana 4 near Crowborough North. He strangled her ordering her to surrender her belongings.

She lost her NMB Zupco tapcard, spectacles, cellphone. She was raped without protection.

He also raped a 12-year-old without protection at the same spot in Kuwadzana on April 10, threatening her not to shout for help.

He released the girl after having been disturbed by a herd of cattle.

The girl’s mother accompanied her to make a police report, leading to the accused’s arrest. Other rape victims positively identified him at a parade.

Before his arrest, on April 22, Mahosi raped another 14-year-old girl in Crowborough North Phase 3.

Follow Desmond on Twitter @DChingarande1