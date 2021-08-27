Hadebe ruled out. . .as Warriors crisis deepens

BY HENRY MHARA

THE Warriors camp has been plunged into further crisis after more regular players, including Teenage Hadebe and Jimmy Dzingai, were ruled out of next week’s World Cup qualifiers in a development that will see them go into battle without any of their regular defenders.

A source told NewsDay Weekender yesterday that Hadebe’s United States club Houston Dynamo had turned down Zifa’s request for the central defender’s services citing COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Hadebe’s defence partner Dzingai, who had been included in the provisional squad despite being unattached, is reportedly on trials with a foreign club and has asked to be excused.

Kelvin Moyo has been called in as a stop-gap measure together with Edwin Madhanhaga.

Another Warriors senior player Ovidy Karuru has also been ruled out as he is also club hunting.

“Teenage and Jimmy are all out and this has put us in a very difficult position. We are faced with a crisis in defence for the two matches,” a member of the technical team said after a crisis meeting yesterday.

“We have been told that Houston Dynamo has not been very co-operative and will not release Teenage because of COVID-19 travel restrictions,” the source added.

With Hadebe and Dzingai out, Alec Mudimu, who recently joined Torpedo Kutaisi in Georgia, is the only recognised central defender left in the squad. He hasn’t played a competitive match for his new club.

The Warriors technical team held a crisis meeting to find replacements after it became clear that star midfielder Marvelous Nakamba and six other United Kingdom-based stars will not be available for next Friday’s World Cup qualifier against neighbours South Africa in Harare.

Zimbabwe will also face Ethiopia away four days later.

UK clubs have refused to release players to countries on the nation’s coronavirus “red list” because of the lengthy quarantine they would face on return.

There were hopes that the players would be released after Fifa wrote to the British government to provide the players with a special waiver. The request is set to be turned down.

Other players that have been affected by the UK COVID-19 travel regulations are Brendon Galloway (Plymouth Argyle), who was set to make his debut with the team, Tendayi Darikwa (Wigan Athletic), Jordan Zemura (Bournemouth) and strikers Macauley Bonne (Ipswich Town), Admiral Muskwe (Luton Town) and David Moyo of Scottish side Hamilton Academical.

Coach Zdravko Logarušić has since sent an SOS to six other players as replacements.

Those who have been called include Knox Mutizwa, Moyo, Madhananga, Ishmael Wadi and the FC Platinum pair of Silas Songani and Kelvin Madzongwe.

The good news is that the France duo of Marshal Munetsi and the team’s poster boy Tino Kadewere have both confirmed their availability.

Players are expected to start trooping into camp on Monday ahead of the Limpopo derby set for the National Sports Stadium.

Warriors squad

Goalkeepers: Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants), Talbert Shumba (Free State Stars), Martin Mapisa (Zamora CF)

Defenders: Onismor Bhasera (SuperSport United), Divine Lunga (Mamelodi Sundowns), Takudzwa Chimwemwe (Nkana), Alec Mudimu (Torpedo Kutaisi), Kelvin Moyo (Nkana), Kelvin Madzongwe (FC Platinum).

Midfielders: Blessing Sarupinda (Sekhukhune United), Jonah Fabisch (Hamburger SV), Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims), Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa), Tafadzwa Rusike, Thabani Kamusoko (Zesco United), Kudakwashe Mahachi (SuperSport United), Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs), Perfect Chikwende (Simba SC), Butholezwe Ncube (Amazulu), Silas Songani (FC Platinum), Edwin Madhanhanga (Marumo Gallants), Ishmael Wadi (JDR Stars).

Strikers: Terrence Dzvukamanja (Orlando Pirates), Tinotenda Kadewere (Lyon), Knox Mutizwa (Golden Arrows), Knowledge Musona (Al-Tai).

