Gvt forfeits 200 gold mines in Matabeleland South

BY REX MPHISA

Government has forfeited close to 200 small-scale mines in Matabeleland South after owners failed to comply with various operational requirements governing such enterprises including tax compliance.

In a circular, Mines and Mining Development regional director said the takeover was done in accordance with the law.

“The following mine locations have on this day Wednesday the 4th of August 2021 been forfeited in accordance with the Mine and Minerals Act (Chapter21:05),” the circular read.

According to the Mines and Minerals Act, the government is empowered to dispose of forfeited claims.

Matabeleland South chairman of the Small-Scale Miners Association Philemon Mokuele yesterday encouraged claim owners to engage the Mines ministry to resolve the pending issues for them to reclaim ownership.

“The Ministry of Mines has listed mines for forfeiture. If your mine is on this list just visit the offices as soon as possible before 35 days otherwise you might lose your mine,” Mokuele said.

More to follow…