HomeBreaking newsGumbura dies from Covid-19 in prison
Gumbura
Breaking newsJust InLocal NewsSlider

Gumbura dies from Covid-19 in prison

By Newsday

-

1

Online Reporter 
Incarcerated founder of the RMG Independent End Time Message Church of Zimbabwe, Robert Martin Gumbura has died.

Gumbura died of Covid-19 related complications at Chikurubi Maximum  Prison.

Confirming his death, Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Service (ZPCS) said he died in the afternoon at the prison hospital.

“As ZPCS we would like to inform the nation that one of our long serving inmate Martin Robert Gumbura has passed on this afternoon at Chikurubi Maximum hospital. He succumbed to Covid-19 complications. The next of kin has been advised. Our deepest condolences to the bereaved family,” ZPCS said in a statement.

Gumbura was serving a 40 year jail term after he was convicted on four counts of rape and one count of illegally possessing pornographic material in 2014.

More to follow…

Previous articleMnangagwa honours wife

Recent Posts

Stories you will enjoy

Recommended reading

© 2021 Alpha Media Holdings. All Rights reserved.