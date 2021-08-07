Gumbura dies from Covid-19 in prison

Online Reporter

Incarcerated founder of the RMG Independent End Time Message Church of Zimbabwe, Robert Martin Gumbura has died.

Gumbura died of Covid-19 related complications at Chikurubi Maximum Prison.

I have just been informed that Robert Martin Gumbura has died at Chikurubi Maximum Hospital from Covid-19. He was in prison for rape and was famous for having 25 wives and a church! I met him 3 times at Chikurubi when I was jailed on trumped up charges by the regime! pic.twitter.com/H3Z4cerRjq — Hopewell Chin’ono Today (@daddyhope) August 7, 2021

Confirming his death, Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Service (ZPCS) said he died in the afternoon at the prison hospital.

I am shocked that Gumbura passed on few minutes ago at Chikurubi Maximum Prison. Information we are receiving is that he was having mental challenges of late. Chikurubi Maximum Prison is a concentration camp and not fit for human habitation. — HON Job Wiwa Sikhala (@JobSikhala1) August 7, 2021

“As ZPCS we would like to inform the nation that one of our long serving inmate Martin Robert Gumbura has passed on this afternoon at Chikurubi Maximum hospital. He succumbed to Covid-19 complications. The next of kin has been advised. Our deepest condolences to the bereaved family,” ZPCS said in a statement.

Gumbura was serving a 40 year jail term after he was convicted on four counts of rape and one count of illegally possessing pornographic material in 2014.

