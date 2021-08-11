Guinea workers required to show proof of Covid jabs

All civil servants in Guinea will now be required to prove that they have been vaccinated against Covid-19 before they are allowed to access their work stations.

The new directions follow a special cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

President Alpha Condé directed the prime minister to ensure that ministers and all government staff obtain a health certificate to allow them to work.

He instructed government officers to take vigorous steps and act to protect the public from the risk of infection.

The president has also demanded that people entering Guinea from countries affected by the Delta variant must be vaccinated, as is the practice everywhere.

He also announced the strict enforcement of preventive measures to limit the virus from spreading among citizens.

These measures include mandatory mask wearing, the indefinite closure of night clubs and other popular and often crowded leisure venues.