Gokwe man fatally stoned in beer brawl

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

TWO Gokwe brothers are on the run after they fatally stoned a 24-year-old man in a dispute over who was the best fighter among them.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko yesterday confirmed the incident, saying they had launched a manhunt for the suspects, Tafadzwa Zviteure (31) and Stephen Zviteure (34).

Mahoko said the incident happened on July 30 when the two brothers and the now-deceased, Offias Lunga were drinking beer at Madenyaya business centre in Gokwe.

Tafadzwa allegedly boasted that no one could beat them in a fight.

“A misunderstanding arose among the trio and during the scuffle, Stephen assaulted Lunga with open hands and booted feet all over the body before striking him with a stone on the head,” Mahoko said.

“Tafadzwa then struck the now-deceased with a stone on the forehead before the two suspects fled from the scene.

“Villagers rushed Lunga to a nearby clinic where he was treated and discharged before the matter was reported to the police.”

Mahoko said Lunga’s health deteriorated on August 1 and he was rushed to Gokwe District Hospital where he died the following day.

“Police are appealing to members of the public who might have information on the whereabouts of the suspects to contact the nearest police station,” Mahoko said.